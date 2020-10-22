Sandra Kay Spence, 69 of Starkville, MS passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her residence.
No services are scheduled at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.
Ms Spence was born April 23, 1951, to the late Harold and Ruth Helen Murphy Gregg in Starkville, MS. She was employed with OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS as a secretary. Ms Spence enjoyed singing gospel music and was a member of the Starkville Church of God. She loved spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ms Spence was preceded in death by a sister – Diane Lang; brothers – Jimmy Gregg, Dougie Gregg, and Steven Gregg.
Ms Spence is survived by her son – Allen Spence; daughter – Bridget Gregg, sisters – Pam Gregg Nugent and Penny Klingenberg; brother – Michael Gregg and 3 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association
, 353 North Mart Plaza, Jackson, MS 39206.