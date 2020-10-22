1/
Sandra Spence
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Sandra Kay Spence, 69 of Starkville, MS passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her residence.
No services are scheduled at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.
Ms Spence was born April 23, 1951, to the late Harold and Ruth Helen Murphy Gregg in Starkville, MS. She was employed with OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS as a secretary. Ms Spence enjoyed singing gospel music and was a member of the Starkville Church of God. She loved spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ms Spence was preceded in death by a sister – Diane Lang; brothers – Jimmy Gregg, Dougie Gregg, and Steven Gregg.
Ms Spence is survived by her son – Allen Spence; daughter – Bridget Gregg, sisters – Pam Gregg Nugent and Penny Klingenberg; brother – Michael Gregg and 3 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association, 353 North Mart Plaza, Jackson, MS 39206.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Sandy was a loving , caring person who touched many lives over the years even though for some time now she had to stay at home much of the time . She will be missed by many . May you all in the family receive comfort from the Lord . Carolyn Allen and David Allen
Carolyn Allen
Friend
