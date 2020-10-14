Sara Frances Allen Crow, loving mother and grandmother, and friend to many passed away September 19, 2020. Sara was born in Amory, MS on January 5, 1933 to Joseph Carswell Allen and Naomi Jaudon Allen.
For several years she worked in the Superintendent's office as a secretary/receptionist and later as the administrative assistant in the Office of Special Programs of the Starkville Public Schools. In retirement she enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and following MSU athletics, particularly men's and women's basketball. She had season tickets at Humphrey Coliseum from its opening until her health prevented her attending games.
Sara was a charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Starkville, and a loyal member until her death.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carswell and Oma Allen, her brother Joe Allen and her sister Jean Allen Lee. A family memorial service was held at the First Baptist Church (Amory) September 24, 2020.
Sara is survived by her three sons, Allen (Suzanne) of Tupelo, Doug of Evans, GA, and David (Cathy) of Starkville. She had five grandchildren; Sara Crow of Orlando, Fl; Emily Crow-Riddell (Patrick) of Scottsdale, AZ; William Crow of Atlanta, GA; Wesley Crow of Atlanta, Ga; and Allison Crow of Austin, TX.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church (Starkville) , Palmer Home or the charity of your choice
.