Sherry Miller, 60, passed away on November 30, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Miller of Starkville, MS; sons, Cory James McDonald (Kimberly) of Guyton, GA and Scotty McDonald (Eimy) of Sturgis, MS; mother, Sue York of Starkville, MS; father, Jimmy Brownlee of Columbus, MS; sisters, Carla Miller of Columbus, MS and Robin Miller of Starkville, MS; 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS, with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in McClelland Cemetery. Dr. Wade Stevens & Rev. Shannon Edwards will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, 5491 Craig Springs Rd., Sturgis, MS 39769.
