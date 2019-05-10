Home

Shirley McKee Dawkins

Shirley McKee Dawkins Obituary
Shirley McKee Dawkins, 86, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 23, 1932, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Lucy and Charlie McKee. During her undergraduate studies, Shirley attended Mississippi College for Women and then Mississippi State University where she received her Master's degree in education. She was a lifelong educator teaching history and Spanish in the public school system in Columbus and then Starkville until her retirement. Shirley impacted many lives over the years and was also known for her pristine gardening ability. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Tom Dawkins. Per Shirley's request, there will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to Mississippi State University or the . Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 11, 2019
