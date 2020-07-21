Shirley Wood Rosenkrans, age 73, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home in West Point. She was born December 12, 1946 in Amory, MS and grew up in Fayette, AL. She graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor and Master's degree in education. While at Mississippi State she met her husband, Ben, and began a marriage that lasted 53 years.
Prior to moving to West Point, Shirley taught math in Atlanta, GA and Louisville, MS and was a math teacher at West Point High School for over 30 years where, among other accomplishments, she was instrumental in establishing an AP Calculus program.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald C. Wood and her mother, Fay Wood; sister Dr. Sara Smelcer. She is survived by her husband, Ben of West Point, her son Mark of Atlanta; her brother Charles Wood (Lanelle) of Hoover, AL and her nephew Sam Smelcer of Ecru, MS for whom she was guardian and caretaker.
While living in Louisville, Shirley directed the choir at Whitehall United Methodist Church. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church's choir, the West Point music Coterie, and sang in numerous community musical events. She and her husband made a pact to visit all 50 states in the U.S. and at the time of her death she had traveled to all but five. She was an avid collector of Flow Blue china and was an active member of the Flow Blue International Collector's Club.
Due to the Covid-19 virus a family graveside service will be conducted at Memorial Gardens Park in Oktibbeha County with Rev. Darian Duckworth officiating. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Choir PO Box 293 West Point, MS 39773. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
