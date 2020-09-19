1/
Rev. Smith Whiteside
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Smith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Smith Whiteside, 102, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Beehive Home in Louisville. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20th, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Potter officiating. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Whiteside was born January 12, 1918, in Myrtle, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Blue Mountain College, and studied at Emory University. He was a retired United Methodist minister, having pastored churches in north Mississippi for over 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Mississippi United Methodist Conference.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Vivian Whiteside; his parents, Nannie and Ellis A. "Mac" Whiteside; two grandchildren, Shan Whiteside and Aron Whiteside; and one great grandchild, Garret Glenn Hughes.
He is survived by two daughters, Sylvia (E.L.) Vowell of Louisville, and Diane (Larry) Kelly of Itta Bena, MS; two sons, Bob (Sallie) Whiteside of Starkville, MS, and Hugh (Anita) Whiteside of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
To sign the guest register, go to HYPERLINK "http://www.porterfuneralhome.net" www.porterfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
302 W Park St
Louisville, MS 39339
(662) 773-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved