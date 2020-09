Rev. Smith Whiteside, 102, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Beehive Home in Louisville. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20th, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Potter officiating. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Rev. Whiteside was born January 12, 1918, in Myrtle, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Blue Mountain College, and studied at Emory University. He was a retired United Methodist minister, having pastored churches in north Mississippi for over 50 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Mississippi United Methodist Conference.He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Vivian Whiteside; his parents, Nannie and Ellis A. "Mac" Whiteside; two grandchildren, Shan Whiteside and Aron Whiteside; and one great grandchild, Garret Glenn Hughes.He is survived by two daughters, Sylvia (E.L.) Vowell of Louisville, and Diane (Larry) Kelly of Itta Bena, MS; two sons, Bob (Sallie) Whiteside of Starkville, MS, and Hugh (Anita) Whiteside of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.To sign the guest register, go to HYPERLINK " http://www.porterfuneralhome.net