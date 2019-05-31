Steven Brent O'Neal, 63, passed away peacefully in his home on May 21st 2019, in Brandon, MS. Steve was born in Russellville, Arkansas on January 12, 1956, and grew up in Starkville, Mississippi. He was the son of Dr. EC O'Neal and Katie Burgess O'Neal. Steve played football in Junior High and Basketball at Starkville High School where he made the All-State Basketball Team and was recruited by several colleges but chose to stay close to home. He continued to play basketball for East Mississippi Community College and Graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mississippi State University. He loved his Bulldogs and Razorbacks! Steve was married to J'Nelle O'Neal on October 24, 1981; they were married 34 Years. Steve worked for Gulf States Engineering Co in Jackson, MS until he retired August of 2015. He enjoyed coaching his children in a variety of sports, days out on the water, traveling to watch MSU Baseball, and was a wonderful husband and father. He was loving, supportive, and expected nothing more than success from his children in all aspects of their lives. Steve is survived by his mother, Katie B. O'Neal, of Starkville, MS; Sisters, Susan Self and Shannon Jones (Mike) of Starkville, MS; Daughter, Bonnie O'Neal of New Orleans; Daughter, Katie J. O'Neal of Ocean Springs, MS; son, Brandon O'Neal of Bay Springs, MS; Nieces and Nephews, Morgan Self, Alex and Andrew Jones. Also leaving behind his black lab, Lucy, whom he loved dearly. Steve is preceded in death by his wife, J'Nelle O'Neal, and his father, Dr. EC O'Neal. A small service will be held, for family and close friends, at the Episcopal Church in Starkville, MS, June 3, 2019 at 10am. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary