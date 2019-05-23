Services West Memorial Funeral Home 103 Jefferson Street Starkville , MS 39759 (662) 323-6674 Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne Drungole Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mrs. Suzanne Drungole Thomas, the former Diana Suzanne Cummings, was born the first of two children to Rev. Abe Cummings and Mrs. Ruth D. Cummings. She passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Baptist Hospital, Jackson, MS. Services honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Peter's Rock Temple Church of God In Christ, 223 Dr. M. L King, Jr. Drive (Hwy 82) Starkville with Pastor Joseph L Hawkins, officiating. Burial will follow at Chickie Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday at West Memorial Funeral Home. Mrs. Thomas was reared in the Starkville area and attended High School at OCTS in Starkville, Mississippi. She was the daughter of educators and a minister, therefore her love for God was deeply imbedded from birth. She united with Pleasant Hill U. M Church as a child and later as a teenager joined Peter's Rock Temple Church of God in Christ in Starkville. In 1968, she moved to Chicago Illinois and joined Bethlehem Healing Temple under the leadership of Bishop Charles E Poole. After moving to another area of the city, she united with Greater Garfield Missionary Baptist Church and remained an active member until her health failed. Sister Drungole Thomas was a faithful member and served in numerous capacities in the church. For 26 years her joy was ushering. She served in the Usher League of her church. In addition, she served in the Austin Zone Usher League and also the the State and National Usher League. She was chairman of the National Doorkeepers for the State of Illinois for several years and reigned as Queen for the National Door keepers of America being selected in a field of contestants from all 50 states. She was indeed a committed servant. Mrs. Thomas often raised funds generally for the church and sponsored benefit programs for families in need. In addition, she was a major fundraiser for the Greater Garfield Annual Tea and Banquet which provided church and pastoral support. From childhood to adult hood, Mrs. Thomas major concern was to provide help to those in need. Her pleasant smile and kind spiritual personality reached out to many people. She never had a big" I" or a little "you" She would say, "we are all God's children; He loves us all and if we are to be like Him, we must love everybody." She enjoyed traveling and quoting scriptures. Listening to Gospel music was her Passion. She would tell visitors and family in almost every conversation "stay with the Lord". Mrs. Thomas worked at Concordia College in Illinois as an Institutional Cook for over 30 years and owned her own catering service.

Surviving are her four daughters: Linda D. Drungole, Victoria L. Drungole, Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis (George, Sr.), Daphanie L. Lee ( Johnny) of Starkville, MS , Three sons, Ronald H. Drungole, Raymond M. Drungole of Starkville, MS and Darrell S. Thomas, Sr. of Oak Park, IL; two granddaughters, Portia Ellis of Baton Rouge, LA, and Savannah Lee of Starkville, MS , six grandsons, Phillip M. Drungole,. Jonathan Lee, George Ellis, Jr., William Paul Ellis , and Jacob M. Lee of Starkville, MS and Darrell S. Thomas, Jr. of Oak Park, IL; one great grandson, one nephew, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses, Carl F. Drungole and James Thomas; sister, Mary Louise Cummings Bloomfield, and three children, Roland H. Drungole, Glenda Fay Drungole ,and infant Carol Suzette Drungole. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 24, 2019