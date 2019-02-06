Home

Services
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Adaton Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Adaton Baptist Church
Teresa Gail Bassett Kornegay

Teresa Gail Bassett Kornegay Obituary
Teresa Gail Bassett Kornegay, 57, passed away on February 5, 2019 at her home in Starkville, MS.  She attended Adaton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Fredrick Bassett; and step-father, Ben Boykin. She is survived by her daughter, Nacole Cumberland and husband, (Eric); mother, Judy Boykin all of Starkville, MS; sister, Becky Bassett of Pineville, LA; brothers, Michael Bassett and Charles Bassett, both of Starkville, MS and Billy Walker of Hendersonville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Adaton Baptist Church, with the funeral service immediately following.  Rev. Hal Selby will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
