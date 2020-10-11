1/
Thomas Lehman
Thomas H. Lehman, 79, passed away on October 7, 2020 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was a HAM radio operator (call sign-N5EJK) and was a retired teacher at Jinks Jr. High School.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Marie Tharnish.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Kay McCreight Lehman of Starkville, MS; step-sons, Shannon Bryant of Pheba, MS, and Sean Bryant (Heather) of Lakeland, TN; and grandchildren, Jordan Bryant, Caitlyn Wade, Carson Bryant, Riley Bryant, and Piper Bryant.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneraalhomes.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wesley Foundation at Mississippi State University.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book

1 entry
October 11, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
