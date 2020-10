Thomas Lehman

Thomas H. Lehman, 79, passed away on October 7, 2020 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was a HAM radio operator (call sign-N5EJK) and was a retired teacher at Jinks Jr. High School.He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Marie Tharnish.He is survived by his wife, Alice Kay McCreight Lehman of Starkville, MS; step-sons, Shannon Bryant of Pheba, MS, and Sean Bryant (Heather) of Lakeland, TN; and grandchildren, Jordan Bryant, Caitlyn Wade, Carson Bryant, Riley Bryant, and Piper Bryant.There will be a graveside service on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville.You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneraalhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Wesley Foundation at Mississippi State University.