Mr. Thomas Edward "Big Ed" Stanford, 89, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 23, 1931 in Amory to Jesse Floyd and Sarah Ethelyn Williams Stanford. Ed worked at Spain's Big Star for 27 years and was the owner of Stanford & Son Grenada Meat Company. In 1991, he began a very industrious lawn care business that he worked tirelessly in until July 2019. He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 64 years where he served in many capacities including Sunday School Director, Training Union Director, Deacon and also served on the Pastor Search and Finance Committees. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be remembered by his family as a glimpse of what our Heavenly Father will be like when we see Him face to face.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada. A graveside service will immediately follow visitation at the Vance Cemetery near Slate Springs with Rev. Keith Taylor, Dr. Brent Barker and Rev. J. Barry Worrell officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Iris West Stanford who he would have celebrated 70 years of marriage with on July 2, 2020; three daughters, Sonja Denise Walker of Ruston, LA, Lisa Dawn McCuiston(Mike) of Starkville and Bethany Caron Barham-Ambron(Marty) of Grenada and Mobile, AL; one son, Thomas Jeffrey Stanford(Cindy) of Brandon; four sisters, Joyce Fay Fulco, Sarah Katherine McKee, Donna Jo Janowicz and Tina Marie Barajas; three brothers, Forrest Gene Stanford, Darryl Lyn Stanford and Michael Ray Stanford; nine grandchildren, Keri Walker Taylor(Keith), Bradley Walker(Katie), Meredith Betts(Ronnie), Blake McCuiston(Ashley), Hope Vancil, Kylea Sanderock Miller, Jody Sanderock, Amy Barham and Chris Ambron; 13 grandchidlren, Anna, Logan, William and Luke Taylor, Vivian and Townes Walker, Sydney and Parker Vancil, Carson and Hayden Betts, Brantley and Emma McCuiston and Carole Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Betts, Jim Matos, Blake McCuiston, Jody Sanderock, Bradley Walker and Terry West. Honorary Pallbearers will be George Byrd, Marshall Harris, Rev. Eugene Heimbach and Don Tartt.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Gideons International or the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.