1/1
Tony Thompson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony passed peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Starkville, MS, on August 6, 2020.  He was 73 years old. Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy Bagwell Thompson.  They have 2 children- Julie Thompson McCallum (Danny Moseley) of Bay St. Louis, MS, and Joseph Edwin Thompson (Erin Runnels Thompson) of Ft.Worth, TX.  "Lee Lee", as his grandchildren affectionately called him, will be missed by all who knew him.  He was fortunate to spend many fun times with all of them: Owen McCallum 23, Seth McCallum 21, Haylee Thompson 21, Brady Thompson 15, Carley Thompson 13, Presley Thompson 6, and Lilliana Thompson 5.
Tony loved Mississippi State University and the Starkville community.  He graduated from MSU in 1969 with a degree in AgEcon and went to work for USDA in Prentiss County as the District Soil and Water Conservationist until 1983.  He then relocated to his favorite town of Starkville and retired in 2008 as the Director of Natural Resource Conservation Service for Oktibbeha County.  He was an avid "bird" hunter, fisherman, cattle farmer, and he loved to be in nature especially at his farm.  He was a member of Adaton Baptist Church, Civitan, Ag Club, and the Cattleman's Association.  He loved his Bulldogs always!  He volunteered at university athletic events and always wanted to give his time and efforts back to his alma mater.
He was a fine man, husband and father, grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor.  He will be missed by all who knew him but always in our hearts. 
A special thank you from his family to the friends, neighbors, and caregivers who have supported us all these past weeks.
Immediate family and close friends are invited to a social distanced graveside service at Adaton Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 am.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved