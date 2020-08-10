Tony passed peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Starkville, MS, on August 6, 2020. He was 73 years old. Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy Bagwell Thompson. They have 2 children- Julie Thompson McCallum (Danny Moseley) of Bay St. Louis, MS, and Joseph Edwin Thompson (Erin Runnels Thompson) of Ft.Worth, TX. "Lee Lee", as his grandchildren affectionately called him, will be missed by all who knew him. He was fortunate to spend many fun times with all of them: Owen McCallum 23, Seth McCallum 21, Haylee Thompson 21, Brady Thompson 15, Carley Thompson 13, Presley Thompson 6, and Lilliana Thompson 5.
Tony loved Mississippi State University and the Starkville community. He graduated from MSU in 1969 with a degree in AgEcon and went to work for USDA in Prentiss County as the District Soil and Water Conservationist until 1983. He then relocated to his favorite town of Starkville and retired in 2008 as the Director of Natural Resource Conservation Service for Oktibbeha County. He was an avid "bird" hunter, fisherman, cattle farmer, and he loved to be in nature especially at his farm. He was a member of Adaton Baptist Church, Civitan, Ag Club, and the Cattleman's Association. He loved his Bulldogs always! He volunteered at university athletic events and always wanted to give his time and efforts back to his alma mater.
He was a fine man, husband and father, grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor. He will be missed by all who knew him but always in our hearts.
A special thank you from his family to the friends, neighbors, and caregivers who have supported us all these past weeks.
Immediate family and close friends are invited to a social distanced graveside service at Adaton Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11 am.
