Dr. Troy Edwin Daniel of Starkville, MS, died on April 29, 2019. He was born December 8, 1934 to Troy Elbert and Velma Irene (Littlejohn) Daniel in Crossville, AL. He was married to Dr. Billie Jean Aldridge Daniel for 64 years. Troy graduated from West End High School in Nashville, TN. He earned the Bachelor of Arts degree from Delta State College in Cleveland, MS, the Master of Science degree in Business Administration from Mississippi Southern College in Hattiesburg, MS, and the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama. Troy taught accounting at Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, Texas A & M University in College Station, TX and Mississippi State University where he retired in 1989. He served as a Revenue Officer with the Internal Revenue Service and as an Internal Auditor at First National Bank in Hattiesburg, MS. He held several volunteer positions in AARP and worked with Tax-Aide for more than 20 years. Troy joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and retired in 1987 with the rank of Commander. He served as a deacon, sang in choirs, taught Sunday School, and participated in mission trips to Mexico and Baldwyn, LA. He enjoyed membership in the Lion's Club and Kiwanis. He was a life member of the American Legion and Military Officers Association of America. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Lawrence Daniel. He is survived by son, Edwin Monroe Daniel (Kim) of Tupelo, MS; daughter, Helen Irene Evans (Dusty) of Shaw, MS and son, Steven Paul Daniel (Donna) of Phoenix, AZ. He had six grandchildren: David Daniel of Colorado Springs, CO, Jessica Evans White of Denham Springs, LA, Megan Daniel McCarty (Cole) of Tupelo, MS, Julie Evans of Dardanelle, AR, Troy Craig Daniel (Jenny) of Phoenix, AZ, and Steven Patrick Daniel of Phoenix, AZ. His great grandchildren are: Fox Andrew McGlumphy, Faith Lauren McGlumphy, Aiden White, Mary Leighton McCarty, Olivia McCarty, Aria Daniel and Kaladin Daniel. His sister, Martha Halliburton (Charles) and their son, Ray (Deidre) live in Baton Rouge, LA, as well as their children, Trey, Andrea and William. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Starkville, MS, with a Celebration of Life and Resurrection following at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 2, 2019