Ty Clark Henderson passed away on March 8, 2019, in Starkville, MS. He was 17. Ty was born in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 1, 2002. Ty attended Starkville Christian School where he was a junior. Prior to Starkville, Ty had lived in Oregon and for 13 years in Lexington, Kentucky. Ty most enjoyed his annual fishing trip on the McKenzie River in Oregon with his dad and his good friend Sam. He was a cub scout and boy scout in Lexington and had risen to the first class rank in scouting. Ty had pursued karate, both in Lexington and Starkville, and had achieved a second degree black belt. He loved weight lifting and Springsteen concerts with his dad. While at Starkville Christian School, Ty participated in the Mississippi Model Security Council held at Mississippi State and was part of the Cougar baseball team as a manager. Ty loved all types of music, especially Jason Derulo and Adam Levine. He was an animal lover who cherished his two dogs and his cat. Ty is survived by his parents, Gary and Vicki Henderson of Starkville, brother, Alex DeAngelis of Los Angeles, aunt, Susie Mains of Los Angeles, grandfather, Ron Schreiber of Florence, Oregon, grandmother, Kacey Carneal of Gloucester, Virginia, great-aunt and uncle Marlene and Duane Iversen of Eugene, Oregon, great-aunt and uncle Ellie and Joseph Mains of Richmond, Virginia, and great aunt and uncle, Erma and Thomas Sydnor. Ty is also survived by several cousins and other family members in Oregon, Virginia and North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas F. Mains, Jr. and his paternal grandmother, Eva Mae Schreiber. A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Welch Funeral Home on Monday, March 18 at 4pm. A visitation at 3pm will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, where Ty had volunteered, walking the dogs. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019