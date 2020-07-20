Verna Mae Ray Brewer, 91, of Starkville, MS passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville, MS. Mae was born in Winston County, Mississippi on May 9, 1929 to JD and Claudie Carpenter Ray. Mae was a retired bookkeeper from Briarwood Lamp/Hershede Hall Clock Company. Her church membership was at Meadowview Baptist Church in Starkville, MS.
Mae Loved working in her yard until her health no longer allowed her to do so. Mae loved crocheting especially crosses, hearts and angels. She would give these pieces to people as gifts. She always said that when she was crocheting the crosses that it reminded her of what Jesus did on Calvary. She would always pray that whoever was the recipient of a cross that they would be reminded of what Jesus did for them.
She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 73 years, Carl Brewer; her parents, JD & Claudie Carpenter Ray; her brothers, Howard Ray, Jim Ray and Ranney (Bud) Ray; her sisters, Mildred Gray, Katie Rector and Jenath Ray.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Dennis) Brewer & wife Patsy of Okolona, MS and daughter, Paula Brewer Jones & husband, Skebo of Sturgis, MS. He is survived by his 4 grandchildren, Teresa Brewer (Benj Lacy) of Vernon, AL; Casey Reed (Chris) of Maben, MS; Kenneth Brewer (Heather) of Caledonia, MS and Mari Quinn (Al) of Starkville, MS. He is also survived by his 10 great-grandchildren Stephen Black, Anna Vice, Hunter Reed, Carlyn Reed, Will Vice, Bradley Brewer, Aiden Quinn, Sarah Grace Brewer, Alyson Rae Quinn and Kensley Brewer. In addition, she is survived by her 4 step-grandchildren Laura (Gerald) Allgood; Loretta (Scott) Rupert; Monica (Hollis) Robinson; Sylvia (Trampus Turner); 12 step-great grandchildren and 3 step-great great grandchildren; her sisters, Syble Lamons of Starkville, MS; Shirley Halliburton of Dresden, TN, Mac Price of Columbus, MS. Alice Wickwire of Omaha, NE and brothers, Aubrey Ray and Jerry Ray of Sturgis, MS.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at Meadowview Baptist Church from 9:30am to 10am with the services immediately following at 10am. Graveside services will be held at McClelland Cemetery on Craig Springs Road in Sturgis, MS.
Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Brewer, Chris Reed, Al Quinn, Stephen Black, Hunter Reed, Will Vice, Bradley Brewer and Aiden Quinn.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Jim Ray, Carl Ray, Vance Ray and Barry Herring.
The family would like to thank the employees at the Carrington Nursing Center for the love and care that they have shown to Mae "Nanny" during the past three years especially during the past few months during the Covid-19 pandemic. A special THANK YOU to Celie and Shannon.
Memorials may be made out to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
