Virginia Hamilton

Virginia Maxine Brown Hamilton passed from this world on August20, 2020. She was lovingly attended in her home by her college sweetheart and husband, John Hamilton. Maxine as a young child often went to bed dreaming of an adventurous life with Gypsies that her mother had threatened would drag her away in the night due to her less than conventional behavior. She always awoke disappointed but made the best of it. Maxine started off picking wild berries and selling door to door before she was school-aged. She obtained a degree in Home Economics, had children, a coal mining husband, and a house with white carpets. Then, with the same unconventional, adventurous spirit of her early childhood she went on to earn an Engineering degree and continue in the workforce as an engineer.
Maxine's passions included community, education, and history. She was involved in various community activities over her lifetime including the PTA, Boy and Girl Scouts, SWE Girls Camp, historic preservation societies, and DAR.
Maxine was the mother to Jesse and Virginia and close to her niece, Cindy Wellbaum. She was also the Grandmother to Elizabeth Maya and took great joy in her Grandnephews and Grandnieces.
At the current time, no formal funeral service is planned. A small memorial will be organized at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform a small kind act in memory of Maxine. Maxine would tell you that at the start of her life there was almost no chance things would have turned out as well as they did. She could tell you about the people who gave her the kind words, taught her the first skills, and bought those berries. Let's try to give the next Maxine a chance.
