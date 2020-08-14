Walter Bevill Green of Sandersville, Mississippi passed away on August 8th, 2020 from COVID-19. Born on April 8, 1938, he was eighty two years old. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Charlotte Ishee Green; son Robert A. Green (Sara) of Starkville, MS; daughter Kaye Lunsford (Courtney) of Crystal, Beach, TX; granddaughter Kathryn Green Ashmore (William), and grandsons Taylor Lunsford (Tiffany), Mason Lunsford; and two great-grandchildren Ella Ashmore and Rory Lunsford, He also leaves behind his brother Adrian (Bonnie), sister-in-law Lonnie, and many beloved nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his father Hulon, mother Deane McCoy, brother Truman, sister Audrey Scales, and granddaughter Lindsay Lunsford.



Walter was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was always willing to help those in need. He was active in his church having taught many Sunday School classes, enjoyed working with children, and led the RA's at First Baptist Church in Taylors, SC. He was a member of Florence Congregational Methodist Church in Sandersville, MS where he also sang in the choir. During his life he served on countless church committees. After a career in insurance and steel sales that took him to Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, he retired to Sandersville to be near his mother- and father-in-law.

He was a Mason and served as Worshipful Master of the Lodge in Taylors, SC in 1982. He retired from the US Army Reserve at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after thirty years of service. While a member of the Mississippi National Guard, he led troops from Starkville into Oxford, Mississippi to ensure the integration of the University of Mississippi.



Walter loved the outdoors; whether it was hunting and fishing with his family before his children left for college, boating, or working in the yard. He was an avid reader with a book never far from his reach. He was a life-long learner having completed multiple correspondence courses with the Army and read the entire encyclopedia more than once. His primary goal in life was to ensure his family was provided for and his children graduated from college. He was more than pleased that they have six college degrees between the two of them.



A memorial service will follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store