United States Air Force (Retired) Colonel Walter Herman Petrie ("Pete") of Starkville, Mississippi made his final flight to Heaven on 16 September 2020 after complications following surgery. Walter Petrie was a caring husband, beloved father and grandfather and was an admired teacher and mentor.
Pete was born 19 August 1931 in South Bend, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cora Katherine Hayes Talboon, his father, Walter Herman Petrie, and his loving step-father Clem Talboon. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha Jean Rosbrugh Petrie; his sister Christine Bare (Jim); his five daughters: Jean Elizabeth Windsor, Anne Collord (Barry), Cherylyn Osthagen (Bill), Lora Hanson (Larry), and Gweneth Petrie; and his six grandchildren: Sean, Brian and Colleen Collord, Daniel Townsend and Izak and Lynn Hanson.
Colonel Petrie had a long and distinguished military career, serving over 28 years in the USAF and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. As an Instructor Pilot and Fighter Pilot he logged hours in T-6, T-8 and F-86 aircraft. After retiring from the USAF he became an AF ROTC Instructor at Foley High School in Foley, AL, where he was awarded Teacher of the Year multiple times. Colonel Petrie was integral in helping Foley HS students receive over $2 million in college scholarships and encouraging them to enter the military.
Walter and Martha moved to Starkville, MS in 2000 and lived a quiet, happy life enjoying their grandchildren. They were members of the First United Methodist Church. Colonel Petrie was a Mason (serving as the Grand Master of the Foley, AL lodge) and a Rotarian. He instilled many values in his children, grandchildren and students -- the most important being keeping a positive attitude a a sense of humor in all situations. Walter Herman Petrie lived an extraordinary life!
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.