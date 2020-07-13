1/1
SGM. Walter Zuber Sr.
Sergeant Major Walter Earl Zuber, Sr.  , 74, of Starkville, MS died on July 3, 2020 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at  Beth-el M.B. Church, Starkville,  MS. 
Interment will follow at Mt. Peiler Cemetery #1, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
