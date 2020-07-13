Or Copy this URL to Share

Sergeant Major Walter Earl Zuber, Sr. , 74, of Starkville, MS died on July 3, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Beth-el M.B. Church, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Mt. Peiler Cemetery #1, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

