Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meadowview Baptist Church
Starkville, MS
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadowview Baptist Church
Starkville, MS
William Leonard Smith Obituary
William Leonard Smith, 81, passed away on February 26, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was a retired manager of Campus Bookmart in Starkville, MS and retired from the National Guard. He was a turkey hunter, fisherman and was a good gardener. He was a Christian man and was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn (Dinky) Smith; son, John Allen Smith; parents, William Archie Smith and Lillian Acker Smith; and nine siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Smith Conly (Ken) of Houston, TX; son, Larry Wayne Smith(Tina) of Columbus, MS; grandchildren, Joshua Reams, Jennifer Reams, Sam Conly and Ben Conly; and six great grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Meadowview Baptist Church in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following. Rev. Jason Middleton will conduct the service. Burial will be in Craig Springs Cemetery in Sturgis, MS. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
