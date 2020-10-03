1/1
William "Pete" Monroe
1934 - 2020
William "Pete" Monroe, 86, of Starkville, MS died on October 2, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 15, 1934 in Ruleville, MS to Frank and Ruby Monroe. He married the love of his life, Emma Lou Davidson, on October 21, 1953. They have one daughter, Wanda Lou Calhoun of Starkville.
Mr. Monroe worked for the Mississippi Highway Department as a Certified Engineering Technician for 32 years. He was previously employed for several years with Mr. Dudley Day who was the County Engineer. He was a dedicated member of Meadowview Baptist Church for over 30 years.
Pete, as many people knew him, was a hardworking man that dedicated his life to providing for his family. He loved to garden, tinker around his house, and ride his tractor when he could. He also enjoyed riding his grandchildren and later great grandchildren on his four-wheeler around their land in Starkville.
He is survived by his loving wife, Emma Lou Monroe of Starkville, daughter Wanda Calhoun (Allen) of Starkville, grandson Todd Allen (Samantha) of Starkville, granddaughter Amanda Richardson (Justin) of Philadelphia, MS, great grandchildren Jace, Jack, and Camille Allen of Starkville and Sellers Richardson of Philadelphia, MS, brother Glen Monroe (Mary) of Starkville, sister Carolyn Sims (Eddie) of Columbus, MS, sister Mary Gray of Drew, MS, and sister Sue Smith of Hattiesburg, MS, sister-in-law Nell Spurlock of Meridian, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruby Monroe of Starkville, brother, George Leo Monroe of Drew, MS and brother Author Edward Monroe of Starkville, sister, Mildred Lamb of Snead, AL and great granddaughter Mamie Richardson of Philadelphia, MS.
Services will be held at Meadowview Baptist Church, 300 Linden Circle Starkville, MS, Sunday, October 4, 2020 with visitation at 1:00pm and funeral at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Oddfellows Cemetery. The family asks for attendees to please wear masks and social distance.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
