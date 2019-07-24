Following an extended illness, William Thomas Coleman, 86, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the Oktibbeha County Hospital. A native of Oktibbeha County, Mr. Coleman was the son of Burry and Bessie Eskridge Coleman of the Craig Springs community. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances, of Starkville; his daughter, Cynthia Coleman Akers (Danny), of Starkville; his grandson, Dr. Ryan Akers (Brandy), of Starkville; his granddaughter, Frances Marie Akers Hewett (Justin), of Wilmington, NC; and two great grandchildren, Will and Alyssa Akers, of Starkville. He is also survived by one sister, Frances Prisock, of Starkville, and two brothers, Grady Coleman and Alfred Coleman, of Sturgis, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mr. Coleman is preceded in death by his parents, and by his sisters, Carlene Elrod, Paulene Green, and Shirley Griffin. Known to many as W.T. or Tommy, Mr. Coleman was a graduate of Sturgis High School and earned a real estate license through Memphis State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was attached to the Dixie Division. Tommy began a career with Illinois Central Railroad and retired as an agent/operator after 45 years of service. Tommy was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where he served in several administrative capacities. Mr. Coleman never met a stranger and enjoyed many friendships with individuals from all walks of life. For over 30 years, he enjoyed being a member of "the Supper Club", comprised of several dear friends, whose friendships bound them together in many happy and concerning times. He was an active member of the Hardee's Coffee Continuing Education group. One of his favorite activities was tailgating prior to and after MSU football games. An avid MSU fan, along with his wife, Mr. Coleman began a simple tailgate 40 years ago. For years, he was affectionally known to many tailgaters and MSU football fans as the "Mayor of the Junction". He was an avid horseman, enjoyed gardening and especially loved his family, his children and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation services for Mr. Coleman are scheduled for Thursday, July 25 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday morning, July 26, beginning at 10:00 am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with visitation scheduled at 9:00 am prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. George Buell and Rev. James Bailey. Graveside services and burial will be held in the Craig Springs Community Cemetery. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on July 25, 2019