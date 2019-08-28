|
CHANDLER
Sally Chandler
Born June 4, 1939 in Lafayette, Ohio and went home to meet her Lord and Savior on August 23, 2019 in Rowlett, Texas at the age of 80 with her husband of 23 years holding her hand while she left this earth and entered through the gates of Heaven.
Sally is survived by her loving and faithful husband Michael Chandler, children Scott, Jay, Ann Moss and husband Bud, Darin Chandler and wife Jennifer and Gann, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends including her Church family at First Christian Church in Rowlett, Texas.
A memorial service will be held on September 7, 10 a.m., First Christian Church, 7301 Miller Rd., Rowlett.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Outreach Ministry at First Christian Church in Rowlett, 7301 Miller Road, Rowlett, Texas 75088 ( 972 475-3559 ) https://www.fccrowlett.org/
Published in Star Local Media on Aug. 29, 2019