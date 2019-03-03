|
|
Hickman
Aaron Charles (A.C.) Hickman, age 88, of McKinney, TX passed away February 24, 2019.
He was born December 24, 1930 in Celina, TX. A.C. graduated from Alla High School, Celina, TX. In 1949 he married Mary Ruth Miller. A.C. was a New/Used Car Dealer in Dallas, Port Arthur, Houston and Grandbury, TX areas, working since 1949 in the Auto industry. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandather and uncle, all who meant the world to him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hickman and brother, Donald Joe Hickman.
A.C. is survived by his sons: Jerry Hickman and wife JoAnn, David Hickman and wife Stephanie, and Jeff Hickman and his wife Kelly; grandchildren: Jason, Bryan, Jennifer, Blake, Braden, Christie, Becky and Lori; great grandchildren: Wesley, Noah, Keiley, Avery, and Maeley.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 3 to Mar. 9, 2019