SOLORZANO



Adrian “Fed” Solorzano, of Whitewright, Texas passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 17. He was born on May 8, 2002 to Jose Ivan Solorzano and Beatrice D. Rojas in Del Rio, Texas. Adrian grew up in McKinney and was a part of the class of 2020. He had a contagious, wild spirit that left footprints in many hearts.



Adrian is survived by his parents, Beatrice and Justo Rojas of McKinney, Texas; Jose and Linsie Solorzano of Whitewright, Texas; brothers, Isaiah, Max, Ivan and Cruz; sisters, Alliyah and Lillyan; and many other loving family members, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; along with many special brothers & sisters from McKinney, Whitewright and Melissa High School's Football and Wrestling Teams, also including Texas Takedown and Best Trained Wrestling Clubs.



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Justo “Tata” Rojas, II and Kenneth Richard Groggett.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1615 N. Louisiana, McKinney, Texas 75069. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.



To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from July 20 to July 26, 2019