CATES



Alice Kay Cates of Keller, Texas passed away Monday, May 27th, 2019. She will be remembered as a dedicated, kind, and loving mother, friend and colleague to those who knew and loved her.



Kay was born in Lubbock, Texas to Katherine and William Earl Irby on April 23rd, 1942. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1960. Later that year she married Don Cates. The couple had two daughters, Brandie and Crystal.



In 1967 Kay graduated from Texas Tech University. Then in 1980 she graduated from Angelo State University and went on to a second career in accounting.



Kay was a hard working individual who was results oriented. One of her favorite expressions was “It's handled”. In addition she actively parented her two daughters with great care and pride.



Kay is survived by Brandie and Grant Austin of Keller, Texas, Phillip and Ann Irby of Georgetown, Texas, and Bill and Diane Irby of Vacaville California. She was preceded in death by Crystal Cates, and William and Katherine Irby.



Memorial services will be held at 3pm on June 29th, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, Texas. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. Published in Star Local Media from June 16 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary