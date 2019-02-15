Caldwell



Alicia Ribero Caldwell was born on May 5, 1935 and passed away on February 9, 2019. She was born in Mogotes, Santander, Colombia and she was the oldest of eight siblings. She would eventually move to Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia at the age of 12. She made the big move to the United States in 1966 to be with her sister Ligia in Dallas, Texas. This is where she met her future husband, Robby Lee Caldwell. They married in 1969 and later moved to Plano, Texas to raise their three sons.



She joined the International Women's Club of Plano where she met many lifelong friends. She enjoyed her social life and really loved to dance. She worked for Sears Roebuck for 22 years retiring in 2005.



Alicia was raised a devoted Catholic and attended both Saint Mark's and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church. She and her husband enjoyed attending mass on Saturday nights.



Alicia was loved by many due to her kind heart and strong-willed personality. She was a loving mother to three boys and a devoted wife to her husband of 49 years until his passing in 2018. She will be greatly missed by all her beloved family and friends and will always remain in our thoughts and prayers.



Alicia is survived by her brothers Raul, Jairo, Julio Enrique and Orlando as well as her sisters Ligia and Hilda and preceded in death by her sisters Clarita and Flor, and her parents Elvira and Ramon. She is also survived by her three sons, Rodney, Steven and Stanley; two daughters-in-law Kimberly and Jennifer; and four grandchildren, Samuel, Lainie, Cameron, and Erica.



Services will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Plano, Texas on February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM.



Flowers can be sent to the following address:



The Catholic Community of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, located at 2700 W. Spring Creek, Pkwy., Plano, TX. 75023.



Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.



