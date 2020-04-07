|
HALEY
Allen Woodward “Chuck” Haley of Fairview, Texas passed away on March 31, 2020 in McKinney, Texas at the age of 91. He was born on August 9, 1928 in Culpeper, Virginia; he was the son of the late William Argyle Haley Jr. and Eleanor Lee Woodward Haley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Argyle Haley III and sister, Eleanor St. Claire Haley Holman.
Chuck was a graduate of Culpeper High School, St. Christopher's School, Richmond, Virginia and the Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he and Virginia Louise Knoell of Orange, Virginia were married on June 20, 1952 and celebrated their 67th anniversary last year. They resided in Tillicum, Washington; York, Pennsylvania; Staunton, Virginia; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Duncanville, Texas before retiring to Fairview, Texas. Their love of history and travel took them to all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Chuck was commissioned following graduation into the U.S. Army and served for two years at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then began a career in Heating and Air Conditioning, working for York Corp., Westinghouse, Northrup Inc. and Amana Refrigeration before starting his own company, Nor-Tex Distributing in 1982. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Allen. After his retirement, Chuck was very active in his community, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Allen Community Outreach Food Pantry and calling Bingo for many years at a local nursing home. He was also an avid Allen Eagle football fan and regular member of a local donut shop “Coffee Club”.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by their three children: Mary Beth Haley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Allen W. “Zeke” Haley, Jr. and wife, Lynne of McKinney, Texas and Katherine Haley Gagné and husband, Michael of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren: Allen “Chuck” and wife, Mary William, Scott and James Haley; Marshall and Haley Pittman, Michelle Gagné Argumaniz and husband, Sammy and Chandler Gagné; and three great-grandchildren: Allen Elton, James Cole and Violet Virginia Haley.
Inurnment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Allen Community Outreach
