Amanda Kaye Wickersham, 74 of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Klondike, entered her heavenly home Tuesday July 21, 2020.
Kaye, as she was known, was born on February 4, 1946 in Commerce, Texas. She was the daughter of H.E. “Bud” and Florene “Doolin” Wickersham and grew up with two older brothers, Buddy and Daryl. They have all preceded her in death as well as her niece, Shelly Armor.
Kaye was loved by her family, friends, former students and general acquaintances. Knowing Kaye meant that you knew she had a deep affection for her parents and family, especially her mother who she was the caregiver for many years. Her cousins, nieces, and nephews were among some of her best friends and those which she maintained lifelong relationships. She loved music and played the organ and accordion. Her nieces would beg her to play for them when they visited as children. As her health failed in her latter years, she enjoyed seeing pictures and videos of her great-great nieces and nephews.
Along with her family, her students who she taught for three decades were among her true loves in her life. That is evident in the number of cards and letters she received from students and parents expressing their thanks and appreciation for her devotion and love for the children she taught. Later in life, when talking with Kaye, one of the things that would bring a twinkle in her eyes was when she spoke of her former students and her time as a teacher. Her purpose and desire in life was to love and care for others, especially children and family.
Kaye graduated from Commerce High School in 1964. She then attended East Texas State University, graduating in August 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree and began teaching second grade in the Mesquite School System. In August 1971, she received her Masters of Education degree from East Texas State University. She was involved in the Mesquite Association of Texas Educators and served as president in 1978-1979 and was also a lifetime member of TSTA. She continued teaching second grade, retiring from G. R. Porter Elementary School in May, 1997.
After retirement Kaye had planned on traveling. However, after caring for her mother and uncle until their deaths, her health began to decline. Even though she had struggles she remained kind and appreciative.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Kathy and Steve Cammack, Sherry Gibbon, Layne and Linda Wickersham, Brad and Jill Wickersham, Teresa Wickersham, Kyle Wickersham; great nieces and nephews: Matthew and Lauren Tidmore (Julia and Allie), Jonathan and Haley Tidmore (Kennedy and Madison), Brandon Tidmore, Joshua and Jamie Gibbon (Noah, Levi, Gracie, Jesse), Marcus Gibbon, Michael and Megan Gibbon (Hazel and Emery), Abbey Wickersham, Brandi and Matt Crawford (Rorye), Kelsie Wickersham, Jacob Wickersham, Jillian Nichols, Jack Nichols, Chris and Erica Morris (Colton and Skyler), and Samantha Peasley (Laci and Eli); sisters-in-law: Nelia Wickersham, Lou Wickersham Shaklee; Aunt Martha Virginia Choate and numerous cousins and their spouses.
Visitation will be come and go from 1-6 pm Friday July 31, 2020 at the Delta Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 am Saturday August 1, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated.
