MARTINEZ
Andrea Martinez of Rowlett, Texas passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on February 4, 1930 to Jose and Modesta (Vargas) Avila in Mackay, Texas. Andrea married Leandro Martinez on December 8, 1947 in Edinburg, Texas. She loved to sew and make clothing for her family. Andrea enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family. She survived all her friends and was with them at their times of need. Andrea was devoted to her family, friends, as well as her church. She was first to volunteer and the last to leave once everything was clean and in order. Andrea loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She helped in raising her grandchildren. Andrea was an amazing cook as well. She was always responsible for the rice for church gatherings. She made delicious meals and made lots of them.
She is survived by her children, Juanita M. Garcia and husband, Herminio of Plano, Texas, Rosa Martinez of Garland, Texas, Maria Kamphouse and husband, Bob of Rowlett, Texas, Jose Alberto Martinez and wife, Esther of McKinney, Texas, Molly Salcido and husband, Manuel of Houston, Texas, Alicia Martinez and Rick Mendoza of Garland, Texas, Dody Nieto and husband, Arthur of Dallas, Texas, and Andrea Dugick and husband, Jerry of Richardson, Texas; 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild on the way; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, Leandro Martinez; parents, Jose and Modesta Avila; siblings, Maria Martinez, Juanita Zepeda, Luis Avila, Rosenda Avila, Lupe Avila, Pedro Avila, Juan Avila, Veto (Alberto) Avila; and grandson, Andro Pete Martinez.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at City Point Christian Church, 15 Prestige Circle, Allen, Texas, 75002. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
