DUTTONNative Plano resident, Anne Carpenter Dutton, 83, passed away June 8, 2020. She was born to Pearla McCauley Carpenter and Syrell Carpenter on July 23,1936. The Carpenter family was one of the Old Settlers of Plano. Anne earned her bachelor's degree in education at TCU in 1958. She married Lendon Dutton D.D.S. in 1959. Anne and Lendon moved to Jacksboro in 1973, where they resided until the time of her death. She is survived by son Jeff Dutton and his family, wife Melissa and children Lendon and Ali, daughter D'Anne KinCannon, and daughter Lenda Davidson and her family, husband Corey, and children Justin and Ande.Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to honor Anne with a virtual celebration of life.