1/1
ANNE DUTTON
07/23/36 - 06/08/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUTTON

Native Plano resident, Anne Carpenter Dutton, 83, passed away June 8, 2020. She was born to Pearla McCauley Carpenter and Syrell Carpenter on July 23,1936. The Carpenter family was one of the Old Settlers of Plano. Anne earned her bachelor's degree in education at TCU in 1958. She married Lendon Dutton D.D.S. in 1959. Anne and Lendon moved to Jacksboro in 1973, where they resided until the time of her death. She is survived by son Jeff Dutton and his family, wife Melissa and children Lendon and Ali, daughter D'Anne KinCannon, and daughter Lenda Davidson and her family, husband Corey, and children Justin and Ande.

Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to honor Anne with a virtual celebration of life.

https://www.annedutton.wordpress.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Jul. 12 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved