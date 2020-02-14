Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Frisco
8520 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
(972) 335-2444
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Frisco
8520 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
7901 Main Street
Frisco, TX
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Garretts Bluff Cemetery
More Obituaries for ANNIE CORBELL
ANNIE I. CORBELL


11/18/26 - 02/11/20
ANNIE I. CORBELL Obituary
CORBELL

Annie Imogene (Boles) Corbell of Carrollton, TX, 93, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born in La Rue, TX, on November 18, 1926, to Annie Lavada (Bristow) & John Henry Boles. Annie married the love of her life, Weldon Fate Corbell, in Tyler, TX, on October 6, 1945. Until his death in 2004, they enjoyed fifty-eight wonderful years of marriage. Annie was a caring nurse with a heart of gold; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew & loved her.

Annie is survived by her children, Charlotte (Jerry) Fain, Rhonda (Terry) Gayle, Laurie Calhoun, Bill (Lauri) Corbell; grandchildren Meredith (Dean) Hoots, Nicole Fain, Jordan (Taylor) Fain, Lynlee (Steven) Romo, Colin Gayle, Haley (Edwin) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Ellie Jean Romo “Annie's namesake”, Jackson Hoots, Liam Rodriguez, Jaylon Fain; sister, Dot (Derl) Adair; sisters-in-law, Betty Asbill & Jean Boles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Corbell; her sisters, Oma DeShazo, Opel Howeth, Ola May Mayfield, Jane Meador, Velma Yancy, Alma Dingler; brothers, Raymond Boles, Clint Boles, Hayden Boles, Wayne Boles; son-in-law, Mike Calhoun.

Visitation will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Frisco, 6-8:00 pm February 14, 2020. The funeral is on February 15, 2020, 10:30 am at First Baptist Church Frisco, officiant Pastor Olin Boles. A reception will follow. Additional viewing 10:00 am prior to funeral. Interment at Garretts Bluff Cemetery, Saturday, 3:00 pm.

To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit tjmfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020
