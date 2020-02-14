|
CORBELL
Annie Imogene (Boles) Corbell of Carrollton, TX, 93, passed away February 11, 2020. She was born in La Rue, TX, on November 18, 1926, to Annie Lavada (Bristow) & John Henry Boles. Annie married the love of her life, Weldon Fate Corbell, in Tyler, TX, on October 6, 1945. Until his death in 2004, they enjoyed fifty-eight wonderful years of marriage. Annie was a caring nurse with a heart of gold; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew & loved her.
Annie is survived by her children, Charlotte (Jerry) Fain, Rhonda (Terry) Gayle, Laurie Calhoun, Bill (Lauri) Corbell; grandchildren Meredith (Dean) Hoots, Nicole Fain, Jordan (Taylor) Fain, Lynlee (Steven) Romo, Colin Gayle, Haley (Edwin) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Ellie Jean Romo “Annie's namesake”, Jackson Hoots, Liam Rodriguez, Jaylon Fain; sister, Dot (Derl) Adair; sisters-in-law, Betty Asbill & Jean Boles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Corbell; her sisters, Oma DeShazo, Opel Howeth, Ola May Mayfield, Jane Meador, Velma Yancy, Alma Dingler; brothers, Raymond Boles, Clint Boles, Hayden Boles, Wayne Boles; son-in-law, Mike Calhoun.
Visitation will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Frisco, 6-8:00 pm February 14, 2020. The funeral is on February 15, 2020, 10:30 am at First Baptist Church Frisco, officiant Pastor Olin Boles. A reception will follow. Additional viewing 10:00 am prior to funeral. Interment at Garretts Bluff Cemetery, Saturday, 3:00 pm.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020