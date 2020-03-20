|
SOTO
Mr. Anthony “Tony” C Soto, age 65, died at his home with his family on March 9th 2020 in Lewisville Texas. Born April 1st 1954 in Chicago IL to Amado and Flora Soto. Survived by loving wife Myra Soto and daughters Christen Burris and Natasha Scott-Ross, grandchildren Hunter Burris, Grace Lang, Danni Lang, siblings: Amado Jr Soto, Able Soto, Daniel Soto, Roxanne Cannon and Rosie Contreras and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Amado and Flora Soto and grandson Kayln Lang.
Tony was in the automotive industry for over 45 years and co-owner of Soto's Automotive in Coppell TX since 1983. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his work alongside brother Daniel Soto. He was a character no could forget and will always be remembered for his humor and being the life of the party. He also cherished the time he was able to spend with grandson Hunter every day after work playing.
Tony will be interred at the Rolling Oaks Columbarium.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, 2020