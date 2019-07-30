Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
ARTHUR MCNEIL


04/02/37 - 07/26/19
ARTHUR MCNEIL Obituary
MCNEIL

Arthur McNeil of McKinney, Texas passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on April 2, 1937 to Arthur Lee and Marie Johanna (Hoff) McNeil in McKinney, Texas. Arthur married Frances Penelope Woodson on November 26, 1958 in McKinney, Texas. Arthur worked for the McKinney Independent School District for over 36 years as a teacher and administrator, and was then honored by having McNeil Elementary School named after him in 2001.

He is survived by his wife, Penny McNeil of McKinney, Texas; son, Alan McNeil and wife, Christy of Richardson, Texas; daughter, Mitzi Mayfield and husband, Roger of Farmersville, Texas; son, Mark McNeil and wife, Jodi of Fayetteville, Georgia; grandchildren, Todd Mayfield, Chad Mayfield, Megan McNeil Marlow, Katie McNeil, and Sean McNeil; two great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday evening, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5871 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, Texas.

To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019
