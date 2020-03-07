Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for AUREL-LEVIU FILIMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUREL-LEVIU FILIMON


09/02/26 - 02/09/20
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUREL-LEVIU FILIMON Obituary
FILIMON

Aurel-Leviu Filimon of McKinney, Texas passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 93.

If you would like to honor a core value of Aurel-Leviu Filimon, please join in the pursuit of discovery of how our brain works, and donate for the research programs at UTSW O'Donnell Brain Institute, using the link https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/donate-now. Your gift would advance the knowledge of brain health throughout life and would benefit all of us.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUREL-LEVIU's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -