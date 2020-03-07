|
FILIMON
Aurel-Leviu Filimon of McKinney, Texas passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
If you would like to honor a core value of Aurel-Leviu Filimon, please join in the pursuit of discovery of how our brain works, and donate for the research programs at UTSW O'Donnell Brain Institute, using the link https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/donate-now. Your gift would advance the knowledge of brain health throughout life and would benefit all of us.
