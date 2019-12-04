|
|
CAMP, JR.
Judge Benson Camp, Jr. of Flower Mound, Texas passed away on November 30, 2019. Judge was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 20, 1946 and was a long-time resident of Griffin, Georgia until moving to Flower Mound, Texas in 1988.
After graduating from high school, Judge enlisted in the United States Navy where he served proudly in Vietnam. Upon leaving the Navy, Judge started his career with JCPenney and was a dedicated employee for 37 years until his retirement in 2006.
Judge was a Christian man and faithfully served his church in many roles throughout the years. He was a deacon for over 40 years. He also had a passion for mentoring youth and served many years as a church camp counselor and a youth Sunday School teacher.
In 2007 Judge helped form the Denton Baptist Disaster Relief Team. He was instrumental in recruiting and training volunteers, implementing new programs and services, and working tirelessly to help grow the ministry. He traveled throughout the nation, and even to Chile, to share God's love by helping others in their time of need. Judge served in many capacities and eventually became the DBA Area Coordinator, serving 47 counties in Texas.
Judge enjoyed many activities including traveling with family, camping, fishing, swimming, boating, and playing games with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Fields Camp; his son, Neil Camp; his daughter and her husband, Derl and Amanda Robertson; and his 6 grandchildren, Presley, Chase, Brody, Lilian, Eli and Kelsey.
A service to celebrate Judge's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Lewisville. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 TO 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. The family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Denton Baptist Association Disaster Relief. For online condolences please visit www.mulkeymason.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019