UMPHRESS



Bailey Elizabeth Umphress, 21, of Corinth, Texas, passed away too early in life on September 24, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.



Bailey was born in Carrollton, Texas, on December 22, 1998. She grew up attending Pecan Creek Elementary School and Crownover Middle School. During high school Bailey was active in cheerleading, basketball, volleyball and especially enjoyed dancing with the Silverados dance team. Bailey graduated from Denton Guyer High School in 2017 and went on to college for two years. Bailey loved working with children and was pursuing her dream of becoming a special education teacher at the time of her death.



Bailey was a true free spirit! When she wasn't working or studying, you could find her hanging out with friends and family. The radio would be turned up, she'd have a huge smile on her face, and you'd hear her contagious laugh ring out as she twirled around the living room dance floor, shining her bright light and warmth on all who were lucky enough to be around.



Bailey is survived by her mother Danielle Carson and father Mike Umphress; stepfather Eric Watson and stepmother Kara Umphress; siblings Blake Umphress, Madeline Watson, and Benny Watson; Auntie B to nephew Grayston Watson; paternal grandmother Elizabeth Lawler and maternal grandfather Danny Carson; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Bailey was preceded in death by her Nana Barbara Carson and her step-grandmother Eileen Carson.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation services Friday, October 2nd from 6pm to 8pm at Flower Mound Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Drive. Funeral services will be held at Cross Timbers Church, 1119 S. Hwy 377, Argyle, Saturday, October 3rd at 1pm. An outdoor reception will follow.



