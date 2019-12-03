|
|
SHELGREN
Barbara Helen Shelgren of Allen, Texas passed away on November 24, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on April 28, 1925 to Ude Thomas and Opal Theo (Beckner) Malone in Prosper, Texas. Barbara graduated from Prosper High School. She graduated with an associate's degree from Draughon's Business College. Barbara married Earnest Shelgren on March 31, 1943 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She worked for James Reese, CPA for over 20 years. Barbara was a founding member of the Allen Public Library.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Shelgren of Allen, Texas and Lisa Fritz and husband, Tony of Allen, Texas; grandsons, Devin Martin and Travis Fritz; great grandchildren, Mattylin Fritz, Archer Fritz, and Hunter Fritz; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Shelgren, parents, Ude and Opal Malone; grandson, Keith Shelgren; and brother, Jim Field Malone.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019