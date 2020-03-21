|
|
MARTIN
Barbara June (Kennedy) Martin of McKinney, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on March 21, 1930 to Paul LeRoy Kennedy and Nettie Mae (Hall) Kennedy in Stamps, Arkansas. She was an active member in First United Methodist Church of Allen and Meals on Wheels for years, where she had many friends and touched many hearts. Barbara's love of exploring and joy in the wonders of the world were beyond measure, only matched by her amazing green thumb.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sherry Woods and husband, Benjamin, Paula Williamson, Nancy Griffin and husband, Lyle, Diana Stambaugh, Bobbie Martin; daughter-in-law, Freda Martin; her many grandchildren, Chris Woods and wife, Laurann (and soon-to-arrive Marshall), Adrienne Woods-Recko and husband, Andrew, Nathan Williamson, Paul Williamson, Zachary Stambaugh, Erin Griffin, Natalie Stambaugh and spouse, Michael Keeper, and their daughters, Bella and Meridian, Lauren Griffin, Sydney and Alex Grayson, and Jacob, Kobe and Jeneva Martin.
She is preceded in death by her husband, longtime co-conspirator and traveling companion, Richard Martin; son, Richard Martin, Jr.; granddaughter, Emily Stambaugh; and son-in-law, Tom Stambaugh.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2020