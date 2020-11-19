On November 9, 2020, Ben Gerald Reynolds, age 82, joined hands with the angels in heaven.

His children believe his life can be summed up with just a few words. "It is easy to die a hero, but the

righteous man has the courage to live a humble life."

Ben was born on October 26, 1938, in McKinney, Texas, to Nora Lee Simpson and John William

Reynolds.

Some of his favorite hobbies were hunting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and coin collecting. As a

young man, Ben proudly served in the United States Navy. Post naval service, he had a life-long career in

aviation.

Ben is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carol Reynolds; sister, Lucretia Hardin; and children,

Johnny Reynolds, Gerrie Lovejoy, Scott Reynolds, Kelly Rigsby, Nichelle Sims, Amy Cummings, Ben

Gerald Reynolds, II, Jill Hubbard, Bobbi Ferrandino, Jonni Hare, Don Shivers, and Ron Shivers; as well

as 27 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nora Lee Ribich and John William Reynolds; daughter, Sondra

Autry; and granddaughter, Christina Morris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store