ROBINSON



Ben was born on December 9th, 1970, at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, to Richard and Virginia Robinson. Ben was the oldest of four siblings: Joe Robinson, Melissa Bachman, and Andy Robinson.



Ben's mother, Ginny, adored him from the beginning, as he was her helper and pride and joy his entire life.



Ben was a traveler from the beginning of his life until his sudden death. He started his professional career in technology at Dell and followed this with positions at Acer and Microsoft. Ultimately, it was his desire to innovate which led him to many successful entrepreneurial ventures across diverse industries.



Ben's family was always the most important thing in his life. As a father, his greatest joy was his two children, Rachel Jenal, 23 and William Kenneth, 18. NO MATTER WHERE life took him, he was always available for them and would do anything to help them be successful.



Ben was intimately involved in all aspects of their lives and took great pride in seeing them grow and excel as individuals. He was always their biggest supporter and was present anytime they needed a hug or guidance. He felt strongly that they immerse themselves in diverse cultures through international travel and learning. Ben believed that the experiences they gained would lead them to a successful life, following in his footsteps. A man with a true sense for adventure.



Uncle Ben adored his nieces and nephews and cherished every moment he got to be with them. He took care of his entire family and friends and loved to provide getaways whether it was skiing in Colorado, beach get-always in Belize, or family reunions on Lake Travis in Austin.



In addition he is survived by cousins, Adam Clark, Kyle Clark, Renee Robinson Stromberg, Stephen Robinson, Katy Sole, Kara Valdamanis and Kori Wychikowski. Dozer, Ben's constant companion, who he rescued in Belize, is already missing his master, as well as Loosey.