CHAPMAN
Beryl Ray Chapman of Corinth, Texas, (formerly of Mesquite, Texas) passed away at 9:40 am on Friday, September 4, 2020 at home with his two daughters by his side. He battled bladder cancer and Lewy Body Dementia over the last few years.
Beryl was born to Claude Andrew Chapman and Rosa Lee Smiddy Chapman on February 21, 1939. He grew up in Tira, Texas, before serving in the US Army from 1959-1961. After that, he moved to Dallas, Texas, where he worked as a Deputy Sheriff and met and married Mary Lois VanderLinden in 1961. They settled in Mesquite, Texas, to raise two daughters, Leann Elaine Chapman Zondag and Tyra Lynn Chapman Sprabary.
In 1967, Beryl began working for the US Postal Service until he retired in 2000. Beryl enjoyed spending time with family, golfing and playing card games. He was kind, funny and always a gentleman. He was a beloved daddy to Leann and Tyra.
Beryl was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Rosa Chapman; brothers, William Foy Chapman and Charles Neil Chapman; sister, Geraldine Chapman Richey. He is survived by his two daughters, Leann Zondag and husband Dan from May, TX; Tyra Sprabary and husband Robert from Corinth, TX; five grandchildren, Jessica Zondag Lynn and husband Shane, Gerrit Chapman Zondag, Christopher David Zondag, Kyle Robert Sprabary and Kara Grace Sprabary; His brother in law, Vaden Richey; nephew and best friend, Mike Richey; niece, Deanna Grant and MANY more family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX on Thursday, September 10th followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm and concluded with a procession to the Tira Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Tira Cemetery Association c/o Jan Vaughn, Secretary- Treasurer, 776 FM 1536, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 or Venmo to (be sure to note Beryl Chapman or Tira Cemetery): @Jessica-Zondag.
Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com