MCQUEARY
Bessie Mae McQueary a lifetime resident of McKinney, Texas passed away December 18, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born on July 7, 1919 to Tom H. Taylor and Rachael (Honea) Taylor in McKinney. Bessie married Delbert Loyd McQueary on November 5, 1938. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Bessie was a member of Community North Baptist in McKinney.
She is survived by her daughters, Sonia B. Baker of Fort Worth, Texas, Patricia McQueary of Van Alstyne, Texas and Ginger Luellen of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert McQueary; parents, Tom and Rachael Taylor; sister, Ola L. Thomas; and brothers, T.H. Taylor and Kenneth R. Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019