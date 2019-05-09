Home

BETTY J. EATON


BETTY J. EATON Obituary
EATON

Betty Joyce Eaton of Van Alstyne, Texas passed away May 7, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born December 20, 1935 to Forrest Eaton and Eva (Keeling) Eaton in Allen, Texas. Betty was a graduate of Frisco High School in Frisco, Texas. She worked as Senior Vice President for First National of Plano for over 35 years. Betty subsequently worked for 10 years in Plano Independent School District.

She is survived by her brother, L.B. Eaton and wife, Yondi of Van Alstyne, Texas; nephew, Kyle Eaton and family of Prosper, Texas; great nephew, Bryant Eaton of Prosper, Texas; great niece, Amanda Eaton of Prosper, Texas; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Jeff Eaton; and sister-in-law, Clara Eaton.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 11, 2019 at Rowlett Cemetery in Plano, Texas. Family and friends are invited to Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013 at their convenience on Thursday to pay their respect and to sign the register book. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
