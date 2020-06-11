BROWNING
Bill J. Browning
11/26/1935 - 6/5/2020
On 6/5/20 Bill was struck by a vehicle while he was doing his favorite thing, operating his tractor.
He was an outstanding athlete in Childress HS where he played on the football, basketball, and track team. He married the love of his life, Sally Graves on Christmas Eve 1956. He served in the Navy on the USS Buck. In civilian life he retired after 45 years in Retail Management. He loved being outdoors and was a rancher for over 20 years. Bill was extremely kind, always supportive, insightfully honest, and tremendously outgoing.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally Browning; children David Browning and his fiancé Jan Brobst, Darin Browning, and Shawna Browning.
A graveside service will be held on 6/11/2020 at 11:00am at the Gafford Chapel United Methodist Church cemetary, 6839 Texas Highway 11 W, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his church Friendship Baptist Church Mesquite, (http://www.friendshipmesquite.org/) where he was a deacon.
Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.