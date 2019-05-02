|
|
RUSSELL
Billy Neal Russell
Born November 27, 1938 to Argola and Clovis Russell in De Kalb,Texas.
Bill was a long time resident of Mesquite, Texas. Where he made many friends while the owner of Mesquite Building Supply.
Bill passed away on April 28, 2019 in his home with his wife of 36 years Georgia Russell, by his side. He proceeds his parents and son Kurt Russell Bill is survived by his wife and stepson‘s, Bobby Ebarb and Todd Ebarb, daughter-in-law‘s Debora Ebarb and Renee and husband Danny Lamb. Grandchildren Cory Lamb, Cally Harrison, Hailey and husband Richard Garcia. Great grandchildren Noah and Evelyn Lamb, Hayes, Wiley, and Greer Harrison and Rose Garcia
Published in Star Local Media from May 2 to May 8, 2019