LOBAUGH



Billy W. Lobaugh, 77, of Denton, TX, passed away on May 12, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.



He was born to parents Granville and Bernice Lobaugh, on April 9, 1943, in Stratford, OK.



He married Charlotte, the love of his life, in 1962, who survives him. Bill is also survived by his sister Burnadean McGinnis, son Jeffrey Lobaugh and wife Juanette, daughter Jennifer Thomas and husband Joey, as well as 3 grandchildren Shelby, Emily and Justin. Bill was predeceased by parents Granville and Bernice Lobaugh.



Bill was known for his gentle demeanor and love of golf, fishing & playing pool. The majority of Bill's career was spent with Texas Instruments and he retired in 1995.



Memorial services are suspended due to Covid-19 and will be announced once regular services resume. The family asks that people make donations in support of Alzheimer's Disease or Dementia, in lieu of sending flowers.



