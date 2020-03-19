Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
BOBBY G. ROSE


11/09/43 - 03/14/20
BOBBY G. ROSE Obituary
ROSE

Bobby Gerald Rose of McKinney, Texas passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born on November 9, 1943 to Ruffus Raymond Rose and Alla Gene (Jenkins) Rose in Fort Worth, Texas. Bobby proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Bobby married Freida Carolyn Baxter-Robinson on February 28, 1966 in Durant, Oklahoma.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 54 years, Freida B. Rose of McKinney, Texas; son, Danny Needham and wife, Monica of Plano, Texas; grandsons, Cody Needham, Chris Needham and wife, Sarah; mother, Alla Gene Rose of Branch, Texas; brother, Clifford Rose and wife, Eileen of Ponder, Texas; niece, Judy Rose; nephew, Allan Baxter and wife, Angela; nieces, Theresa Powell and husband, J.J. and Christine Fowler-Gibson; nephews, Charles Fowler, Jr. and wife, Jean and Mike Hunter and wife, Linda; great-nephews, Michael Rose, Chris Weathers, Cody Baxter, Cooper Baxter, Chuck Fowler; great-great nephew, Casen Baxter; great-niece, Kayla Rose; great-great niece, Adaline; sisters-in-law, Diane Rose-Coats, Aletta Baxter and Nancy Baxter; brother-in-law, Charles Fowler, Sr.; and numerous other loving family members and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Ruffus Rose; his nephews, Randy Rose and Bobby James Rose; mother-in-law, Vivian Baxter, that he loved dearly and helped take care of her last few years.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family received friends during a visitation on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020
