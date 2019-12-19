|
|
O'DELL
Bonnie Jean (French) O'Dell, age 94, of Celina, TX, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born December 3, 1925, in Frost, TX, to Annie (Ridgway) & Jim Mack French. Bonnie married the love of her life, Daniel Keith O'Dell on April 30, 1955, & they were blessed with three sons. She utilized her many talents as a wonderful wife, mother & grandmother, as well as working as a long distance operator.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Randy Keith (Sawinder) O'Dell of Little Elm, Danny Thomas (Mimi) O'Dell of Double Oak & Mark Noel (Kathy) O'Dell of Princeton; grandchildren, Chuck & Eileen Maurer, John Forbes & family, Inderpal, Jaspal & Joginder Singh, & Casey (Meagan) Seals; great-grandchildren, Jacob & Landon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel O'Dell; sisters, Edna Robinson & Gladys Burge; brothers, Roy French, J.M. French, John French, Maurice French, C.E. French & Lonnie French.
A funeral service was held at First Baptist Church Celina on December 16, 2019, officiated by Pastor Kevin Lykins & Dr. Raymond Horne. Interment at Cottage Hill Cemetery.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019