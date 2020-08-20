1/1
BONNIE M. MURPHY
03/17/69 - 07/14/20
Bonnie Marie (Alegnani) Murphy was born on St. Patrick's Day 1969 in Dearborn, Michigan. On July 14, 2020, to conclude her six-year victory over breast cancer, she went home to claim her crown.

her life will be held August 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Grace Bible Church in Dallas, Texas. Immediate family only will be in attendance, however; a live broadcast will be available for all others to view over the internet from the Grace Bible Church website at https://www.gracebiblechurch.org/.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UT Southwestern Medical enter at https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/.

Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2020.
