Bonnie Marie (Alegnani) Murphy was born on St. Patrick's Day 1969 in Dearborn, Michigan. On July 14, 2020, to conclude her six-year victory over breast cancer, she went home to claim her crown.
A memorial celebration of
her life will be held August 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Grace Bible Church in Dallas, Texas. Immediate family only will be in attendance, however; a live broadcast will be available for all others to view over the internet from the Grace Bible Church website at https://www.gracebiblechurch.org/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UT Southwestern Medical enter at https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/.
.